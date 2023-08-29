Burglaries and DUIs in Neshoba

KEVIN ANTHONY AGUILAR, 19, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JOEY LEE BRANDBURY, 45, of DeKalb, Indictment. Bond $0.

MONTRAKO CARTER, 35, of Noxapater, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

MARKEVIOUS S CLEMONS, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 4, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED X 4, DENIED.

KENYON WADE DIXON, 25, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

DARIUS DONALD, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

WILLIAM DAKODA DRAKE, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

JACKIE L DUNN, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.