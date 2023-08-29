HomeLocalBurglaries and DUIs in Neshoba

Burglaries and DUIs in Neshoba

by
SHARE NOW

KEVIN ANTHONY AGUILAR, 19, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOEY LEE BRANDBURY, 45, of DeKalb, Indictment.  Bond $0.

 

MONTRAKO CARTER, 35, of Noxapater, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARKEVIOUS S CLEMONS, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 4, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED X 4, DENIED.

 

KENYON WADE DIXON, 25, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

DARIUS DONALD, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

WILLIAM DAKODA DRAKE, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACKIE L DUNN, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment.  Bond $5,000.

 

ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Neshoba County Primary Runoff Election Results

DUIs and Felony Possession in Neshoba County

Multiple DUIs and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

Multiple Felony Possession and Felony Pursuit Arrests in Neshoba

Felony Possession and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba Courthouse Open Today For Absentee Voters Convenience