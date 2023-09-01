Burglaries and DUIs in Neshoba

JOSEPH ROBERTSON, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH O ROWELL, 47, of Union, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, False ID, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCJC. Bond $500, DENIED, $300, $600, $600, $800, $800, $800, $600.

TIMOTHY A SIMMONS, 26, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

ALYSSA DANIELLE SINGH, 30, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, MHP. Bond $1,500, $400.

GAVIN STOVALL, 19, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 4, Receiving Stolen Property > $500, NCSO. Bond DENIED X 4, DENIED.

SKYLER D THOMAS, 34, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $2,500, $400, $800.

MITCHELL TUBBY, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $0 X 2.

ANDREA LEIGH WILSON, 46, of Biloxi, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.