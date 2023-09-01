HomeLocalBurglaries and DUIs in Neshoba

Burglaries and DUIs in Neshoba

JOSEPH ROBERTSON, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH O ROWELL, 47, of Union, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, False ID, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCJC.  Bond $500, DENIED, $300, $600, $600, $800, $800, $800, $600.

 

TIMOTHY A SIMMONS, 26, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

ALYSSA DANIELLE SINGH, 30, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $400.

 

GAVIN STOVALL, 19, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 4, Receiving Stolen Property > $500, NCSO.  Bond DENIED X 4, DENIED.

 

SKYLER D THOMAS, 34, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $400, $800.

 

MITCHELL TUBBY, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $0 X 2.

 

ANDREA LEIGH WILSON, 46, of Biloxi, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

