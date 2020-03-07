Burglaries, Child Neglect, and Other Arrests

WILLIAM JONES, 53, of Philadelphia, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TYNESHA JUDON, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, Philadelphia Police Department.

STEVE A. LANDRUM, 49, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

STEVEN JUNIUS LEWIS, 49, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

ASHELY M. LONG, 35, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family – Domestic Violence, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

ELIZABETH E. MINGO, 40, of Choctaw, Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, , Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JOHNNIE LEE NEESE, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Union Police Department.

DERRICK TERRELL PATEN, 44, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect x 4, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

EDWARD PULLIN, 42, of Union, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

KINDLE TERRELL SAM, 20, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, False ID Information, Fleeing Arrest, Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Philadelphia Police Department.