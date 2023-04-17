Burglaries, DUIs, and an Escape Charge in Neshoba Arrests

JOHNATHAN H BICKERSTAFF, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, False ID, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $1,000.

MITCHELL ALLEN BOUNDS, 23, of Union, Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Escape, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600.

ANTHONY JAMES BROADWAY, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTIAN GLEN CAIN, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Burglary of a Dwelling, Burglary of a Commercial Building / Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

FURLANDO S CARPRENTER, 38, of Starkville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALEXANDRA H COTTON, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JONATHAN CLINT DANIELS, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $800.

HOWARD DIXON, 37, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JEHOVAH HORACE JAMES DIXON, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, DUI – Test Refusal, Felony Pursuit, Improper Equipment, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct, No License, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500, $5,000, $300, $300, $1,000, $600, $300.

DUSTIN GLENN, 40, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

MICHAEL LANDON GRAHAM, 59, of Collinsville, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bon $0.

DEWAYNE JOHNSON, 55, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana. Bond $0, $0, $0, $600, $1,000.