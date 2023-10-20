HomeLocalBurglaries, DUIs, and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

Burglaries, DUIs, and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

QUINTON MARTEL MCWILLIAMS, 39, of Phoenix, AZ, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

RUSTY NETHERLAND, 45, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $800, $600.

 

CHRISTOPHER S NOLAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MELISSA PAYNE, 49, of Pontotoc, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

JAMES H REED, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

KEVIN RICHARDSON, 52, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

RICKY ROBERTS, 54, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

YOSNIEL I HERRERA SANCHEZ, 31, of Miami, FL, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $500, $800.

 

DAMION SCOTT, 28, of Greenville, DUI – Test Refusal, No Insurance, Expired Tag, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $400.

 

DEMARCO DESHAYNE SLONE-COOK, 34, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PATRICK SOLOMON, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

ALBERT DEWAYNE THOMPSON, 33, of Meridian, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Prohibited Item in Correctional Facility, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2, $0, $20,000.

