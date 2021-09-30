Home » Attala » Burglary and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

Burglary and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 30, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Hold – Detainer for MDOC,  CPD.  Bond $399.25, $0.

 

KENNETH R MOBBS, 31, of Lena, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CALVIN C SKINNER, 32, of West, Sentenced – Felony, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DOMINIQUE L STOVALL, 32, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Child Restraint, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $478, $143, N/A.

 

WILLIE THOMAS, 58, of Pachuta, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

LATONYA S WELLS, 30, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $1,000.

 

CHYLAN L WILLIAMS, 21, of Sallis, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ISIS N WILLIAMS, 28, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500.

 

KEITH N WYATT, 28, of Sardis, Burglary – Breaking and Entering, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

