Burglary and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

TRAVIS A JAMES, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $674.25, $639.25, $218.

TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500.

XAVIER R KEYS, 32, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

CHARLES M PATTON, 37, of Ackerman, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

JERMIE TO PHILLIPS, 24, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $2,300, $1,200.

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KRISTOPHER V ROBY, 20, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ADRIAN L SHARKEY, 31, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling, ACSO. Bond $40,000.

FREDRICK D SMITH, 39, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.