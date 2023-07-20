HomeLocalBurglary and Felony Child Abuse and Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba

Burglary and Felony Child Abuse and Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba

JUSTIN HAGAN, 43, of Union, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JULIA EUBANKS HEMPHILL, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ALONZO HENRY, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MARCUS JONES, 39, of Meridian, Felony Child Abuse, Felony Child Endangerment, PPD.  Bond $20,000, $20,000.

 

MARK JONES, 55, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BENJAMIN MARSHALL JR, 63, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

AMY LORRAINE MCCOY, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Child Abuse, Felony Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $25,000.

 

TONY MCINTOSH, 48, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, PPD.  Bond $30,000.

 

MAURICE MCMILLAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DUSTIN RAY MEELY, 27, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

REGINAL MILLER, 36, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

