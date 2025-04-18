Big Deals!
Burglary and Felony DUI in Attala and Leake

LAKINLEY BOYD, 41, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

OTIS R CALHOUN, 53, of Forest, Felony Indictment, Bond Surrender – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

KEVIN L DUEITT, 44, of Carthage, Contempt of Chancery Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

AMBER N HARRIS, 40, of Lena, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A.

QUOTIZ E HOLLOWAY, 36, of Morton, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond N/A, $72, $438.

ALEXANDER J LEE, 32, of Union, No Tag, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,500, $500.

JAMES C MURRY, 42, of Hattiesburg, DUI – 2nd, KPD.  Bond $2,132.

DONALD M SAMUEL, 25, of Jackson, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $20,000.

DARRIUS SMITH, 34, of Canton, Hold for Other Agency, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0, $0, $0, $0.

LEROY D WOODARD, 41, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

