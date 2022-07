Burglary and Felony Malicious Mischief Arrests in Leake and Attala

JEREMY D GAMLIN, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

JAMES N GUNN, 19, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $674.25.

JOHNNIE L HALL, 33, of Louisville, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

THOMAS L HARVEY, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

SEAN HINSON, 53, of West, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

QUOTIZ E HOLLOWAY, 33, of Morton, Bench Warrant X 3, CPD. Bond $0 X 3.

LANETRIA S JAMISON, 33, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $500, $1,100, $800, $1,000.

ASHLEY N JARRELL, 32, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

PHILLIP C JOHNSTON, 26, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT B KINCAID, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT E MCBEATH, 64, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $40,000.