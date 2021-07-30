Burglary and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake Arrests

JOEY R SIMMONS, 41, of Weir, Shoplifting – Aiding and Abetting Shoplifting by a Minor, KPD. Bond $1,800.

FLORENCE A THOMPSON, 65, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, No License, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JAMES R TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Child Endangerment, CPD. Bond $1,331, $339.25, $649.25.

JOSEPH D WALLACE, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of an Automobile, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000, $5,000, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

RETHA L WILDER, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

ASHLEY G WILLIAMS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LEO WINTERS, 26, of Tchula, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000.