Burglary and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

JORDAN HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Warrant, PPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.
TYLER B KELLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $0.
CLIFTON MCWILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond N/A.
MEAGAN I MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0.
PRISMA ORDUNA, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Inoperable Lights, No Tag, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.
MARLENA SANCHEZ, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,000.
MICHAEL D WELLS, 25, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 2nd, PPD. Bond $2,000.
ROBERT L WILLIAMS, 53, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.