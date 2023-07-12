Burglary and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

HomeLocalBurglary and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

JORDAN HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Warrant, PPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

TYLER B KELLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

CLIFTON MCWILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MEAGAN I MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

PRISMA ORDUNA, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Inoperable Lights, No Tag, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

 

MARLENA SANCHEZ, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

MICHAEL D WELLS, 25, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 2nd, PPD.  Bond $2,000.

 

ROBERT L WILLIAMS, 53, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

