Burglary and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

JORDAN HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Warrant, PPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

TYLER B KELLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $0.

CLIFTON MCWILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond N/A.

MEAGAN I MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0.

PRISMA ORDUNA, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Inoperable Lights, No Tag, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

MARLENA SANCHEZ, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,000.

MICHAEL D WELLS, 25, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 2nd, PPD. Bond $2,000.

ROBERT L WILLIAMS, 53, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.