Burglary and Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba

FRANK HIGH, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $75,00, $600.

NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500.

VINCENT DEON HOWARD, 36, of Weir, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CALVIN JUNIOR HUNTER, 45, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $7,500 X 2, $1,000, $800, $1,000.

BLAKE LOUIS JENKINS, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

MARK JONES, 54, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond DENIED, $1,000, $800, $800, $300, $400, $600, $0.

JOSHUA KING, 33, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

STACEY LEWIS, 41, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

KELVIN MCDONALD, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHTAIL A MERRITT, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $0.

MICHAEL KEVIN MITCH JR, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Careless Driving, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $300, $800, $60, $400, $0.

EMANUAL TERELLE MOORE, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000.

WALTER MAURICE NORRIS, 42, of Philadelphia, NCSO. Bond $30,000.