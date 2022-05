Saturday, 5/21/22

12:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a burglar alarm on Walton Ave.

9:52 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a suspicious person along Road 610.

9:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a disturbance at Lucky Day Pawn on Main Street.

12:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a minor accident with no injuries at Wal-Mart on W Beacon Street.