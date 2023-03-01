Burglary and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalBurglary and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARKEOS DEVANGELA DAVIS, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0, $0.

 

BRADLEY WADE DIXON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $800.

 

JERRY MIKE DOOLEY, 53, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 21, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JOSEPH RAY GOSS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $500.

 

ORLANDA T GRIFFIN, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Proof of Insurance, Window Tint Violation, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $500.

 

DESMOND DRAKE HERNANDEZ, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, NCJC.  Bond $7,500, $10,000, $10,000.

 

TERRY L JIM, 52, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

