Burglary and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

SHANE K ISAAC, 36, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

JAQUEZ LEWIS, 20, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

ALEXANDER MCMILLAN, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JAETHAN MOORE, 23, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling. Bond $12,500.

APRIL SHANNON, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

KATIE E SMALL, 32, of Meridian, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYLER SMITH, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

KEATON BRYCE TAYLOR, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $2,500.

JALISSA WILLIS, 23, of Walnut Grove, Child Restraint Law, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $300, $0, $0.

LOREN ANNE WYNNE, 59, of Pearl, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600.