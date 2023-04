Burglary and Multiple Stolen Firearms Arrests in Neshoba

ZACHARY W KEEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Burglary of a Dwelling, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $0, $25,000, $25,000.

PAUL H LEBER, 64, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAQUEZ LEWIS, 22, of Union, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $7,500.

NIGELL QUOTEZ LEWIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation X 2, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $5,000, $5,000, $300, $800, $60 X 2.

JAMES NUNN, 43, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DENEICIA CAROL PARKS, 52, of Drew, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BATTINA C RICE, 43, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENNETH SPEARS, 43, of DeKalb, Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $25,000.

HOWARD TUBBY, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHALONDA TUBBY, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $7,500.

SHELDON B TUBBY, 26, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

SAMANTHA WOODRUFF, 42, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond DENIED.