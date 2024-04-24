Burglary, Disorderlies, and Drugs Near a School in Leake and Attala Arrests

HomeAttalaBurglary, Disorderlies, and Drugs Near a School in Leake and Attala Arrests

DOROTHY ALFORD, 66, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $245.

 

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

JOSEPH M COMANS, 30, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond  $5,000.

 

QUINTON X HALL, 36, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell Within 1,500 feet of School, Church, Park, Gym, or Theater, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $40,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

STEVEN E JOLLY, 41, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $50,000, $1,300.50, $4,143.25.

 

MARY MONK, 30, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHAEL PICKARD, 48, of Pelahatchie, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $218.

 

MIRANDA M SHEPARD, 29, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Dwelling, ACSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 30, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

TRACY T WINGO, 22, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond N/A, $239.25.

