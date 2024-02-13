Burglary, DUIs, Grand Larcenies, and Child Neglect Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalBurglary, DUIs, Grand Larcenies, and Child Neglect Arrests in Neshoba

SHERMAN JERMAR BELL, 28, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TAURANA CARAVEO, 31, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

CORTEZ COLE, 28, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Trespassing.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JEREMY WILLIAM EADES, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800, $2,500.

 

KENNETH DALE EMBRY, 37, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $800, $60.

 

JERRY LEE HIGGINS, 47, of Walnut Grove, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO.  Bond $5,000 X 3.

 

XAVIER KENYON HUDSON, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

MELISSA IRWIN, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

AVEN ISAAC, 36, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Public Drunk, Malicious Mischief, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $600, $600.

