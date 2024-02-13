Burglary, DUIs, Grand Larcenies, and Child Neglect Arrests in Neshoba

SHERMAN JERMAR BELL, 28, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TAURANA CARAVEO, 31, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

CORTEZ COLE, 28, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Trespassing. Bond $600, $600.

JEREMY WILLIAM EADES, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800, $2,500.

KENNETH DALE EMBRY, 37, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $800, $60.

JERRY LEE HIGGINS, 47, of Walnut Grove, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000 X 3.

XAVIER KENYON HUDSON, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

MELISSA IRWIN, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

AVEN ISAAC, 36, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Public Drunk, Malicious Mischief, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600, $600.