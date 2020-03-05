Burglary of a Commercial Structure, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Other Recent Arrests

HAILEY BARRIER, 23, of DeKalb, Burglary of a Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TOMMY S. BOLER, 51, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting (>$1,000), Failure to Appear, Philadelphia Police Department.

KASSIE CALL, 28, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

MADISON CROCKER, 20, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building, etc., Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JAMES FICKLIN, 30, of Lena, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Conveying of Contraband onto Correctional Facility.

CARLTON R. FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Philadelphia Police Department.

CHARLES GABRIEL, 25, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Petit Larceny (< $1,000), Philadelphia Police Department.

LADARRELL DEON HAMMOCK, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

CHRISTY JO HARVEY, 39, of Noxapater, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JEROME HUFFMAN, 48, of Philadelphia, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Open Container Violation, Felony DUI, Philadelphia Police Department.