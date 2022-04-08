Capital Murder and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

RAMSEY KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

SAMUEL KYLE MINGO, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

BENNIE LEE OVERSTREET, 52, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

HANNAH M PRAMONO, 28, of Columbus, Malicious Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct X 2, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600 X 2, $600.

KENNETH WAYNE RAY JR, 01, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DEMONTE L RENFROE, 18, of Philadelphia, Capital Murder. Bond $0.

JENNIFER ROBERTS, 52, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

TIMOTHY A SIMMONS, 25, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $600.

CHRISTOPHER SOCKEY, 42, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MILES BRENT YAZZIE, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $2,000.

RANDALE YORK, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.