Capital Murder and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

RAMSEY KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

SAMUEL KYLE MINGO, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

BENNIE LEE OVERSTREET, 52, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

HANNAH M PRAMONO, 28, of Columbus, Malicious Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct X 2, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600 X 2, $600.

 

KENNETH WAYNE RAY JR, 01, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEMONTE L RENFROE, 18, of Philadelphia, Capital Murder.  Bond $0.

 

JENNIFER ROBERTS, 52, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

TIMOTHY A SIMMONS, 25, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

CHRISTOPHER SOCKEY, 42, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MILES BRENT YAZZIE, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

RANDALE YORK, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

