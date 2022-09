Capital Murder and Repeat DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER MCNEIL, 49, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

CHRISTANA MOORE, 31, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene, False Reporting of a Crime, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600.

SHUNTEL MURRELL, 18, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $5,000.

NICHOLAS NENE JR, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $5000.

JASON REED, 39, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $50,000.

DEMONTE L RENFROE, 19, of Philadelphia, Capital Murder, NCSO. Bond $0.

LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALICIA G SHELTON, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

THERESA J SOCKEY, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0.

LINDSEY MARIE SOLOMON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.