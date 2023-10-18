Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Burglary, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalCarrying a Concealed Weapon, Burglary, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JANEON LILAH ALEX, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KIMARA ANNIE ALEX, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ISIAH CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TOMMY RAY CREEKMORE, 67, of Noxapater, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $0.

 

LADAVID DANIELS, 30, of Shuqualak, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEBBIE ELLINGBURG, 52, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ASHLEY NICOLE FLOYD, 33, of Philadelphia, Bad Check X 2, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2.

 

BENJAMIN DAVID GIBBONS, 37, of Richland, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $100,000.

 

RONNIE GIBSON, 65, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

LISA GAIL HOLCOMB, 50, of Shannon, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  $25,000, DENIED.

 

JAQUAN DERELL JACKSON, 25, of Canton, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MICHEAL ANTHONY JIM, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

JAQUON KINCAID, 19, of Union, Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Gun, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

