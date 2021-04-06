Child Abuse and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOSEPH BARNETT, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

KROS JOSEPH BROUILETTE, 18, of Denham, LA, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP. Bond $1,500.

MICHEAL JAMES CRUPE, 33, of Carencro, LA, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

ADAM DEVINE, 45, of Little Rock, MS, Child Abuse, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Switched Tag, Child Restraint Law Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $300, $300, $0, $0, $200, $600, $0.

OLIVIA GASKINS, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

SANQARELL JERNIGAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

GERALD D LEWIS, 40, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

DUSTIN TRENT MALONE, 36, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, PPD. Bond $0.

FRANK YOUNG MCCOY, 26, of Brandon, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $2,500.

ALBERT SANDERS, 42, of Meridian, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.