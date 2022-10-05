HomeAttalaChild Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $218.

 

MALCOLM J FISHER, 30, of Durant, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM FRAZIER, 48, of Ethel, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

FEDERIGO L GRIFFIN, 29, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAMES R HAMILTON, 59, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ADAM L HARLOS, 34, of Kosciusko, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, KPD.  Bond $50,000.

 

EDISON JEFFERSON, 37, of Carthage, Felony DUI, DUI Child Endangerment, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond N/A, $1298.50, $286, $239.25, $628, $418.

 

CURTIS JOHNSON, 54, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

CODY D MCCLEARY, 35, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DEMONTA L MCGEE, 23, of Kosciusko, Sentenced, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MICAH MINGO, 26, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Vehicle or Vehicle, Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $20,000, $500.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Burglary and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Images from the Leake Academy vs Madison St. Joe Football Game

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Aggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Assault, Felony Conspiracy, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.