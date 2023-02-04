Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0.

ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.

CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $800, $0.

SANTRA K RUSH, 30, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

RAYMOND MICHAEL SCHROEDER, 33, of Starkville, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

EATHAN SEALES, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

SAMUEL WALLACE, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $300, $300, $800, $60.

ASHELY WILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.

GINGER WILLIS, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Felony DUI (3rd), Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond DENIED, $0, $10,000.