Child Neglect and Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

CHELESA M RAY, 27, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

WILLIAM SHANNON SCIPLE, 46, of Union, Sale of a Controlled Substance. Bond $20,000.

KENNY SHELL, 49, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2.

CORTEZ ONEAL SMITH, 21, of Walnut, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $1,000.

SHARISSA NICOLE SMITH, 27, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

TIMOTHY KALEB SMITH, 20, of Union, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

WILLIAM SNOW, 35, of Union, Felony Indictment. Bond $10,000.

BOBBY SULLIVAN, 54, of Walnut Grove, Felony Malicious Mischief, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600.

JEFFERY CRAIG WEAVER JR, 22, of Chunky, Serving Sentence, MDOC. Bond $0.

LARRY MITCHELL WILLIAMSON, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,500, $600.

SANTANA PRESLEE WILLIAMSON, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $5,000.

CHANON W WILSON, 24, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, MDOC. Bond $0.

ALEXIS YEARWOOD, 25, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.