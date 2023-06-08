Child Neglect and Drug Arrests in Neshoba

KEDAYTON K KIRKLAND, 26, of Pascagoula, Felony Attempt to Commit an Offense, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $25,000, $0.

JAMES NORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $500.

SHAUN ROBERTS, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

SANATRA RUSH, 31, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

BETTY MICHELLE SMITH, 36, of Demopolis, AL, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

ELIZABETH SMITH, 45, of Collinsville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

ALEXIS STEVE, 35, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

PATRICK STOKES, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSH TUBBY, 37, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYRESE DEVONTE WINDOM, 23, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.