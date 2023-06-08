HomeLocalChild Neglect and Drug Arrests in Neshoba

Child Neglect and Drug Arrests in Neshoba

by

KEDAYTON K KIRKLAND, 26, of Pascagoula, Felony Attempt to Commit an Offense, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

JAMES NORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SHAUN ROBERTS, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

SANATRA RUSH, 31, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

BETTY MICHELLE SMITH, 36, of Demopolis, AL, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ELIZABETH SMITH, 45, of Collinsville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

ALEXIS STEVE, 35, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

PATRICK STOKES, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSH TUBBY, 37, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TYRESE DEVONTE WINDOM, 23, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

