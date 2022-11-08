HomeLocalChild Neglect and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Child Neglect and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by

TONY ANTHONY, 60, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Pursuit, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $5,000.

 

CLIFTON BUNNIT, 47, of West Point, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

LARRY CHARLES BURRAGE, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FLORENCE COLLINS, 37, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

KALEB COOPER, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

JARIEL COTTON, 18, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $300, $400.

 

RICHIE KAISER COTTON, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JOE ARTHUR ELEBY, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

KEVIN FINNEGAN, 53, Possession of a Controlled Substance Within Correctional Facility, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $1,000.

 

PHILLIP FULLER, 45, of Kosciusko, Failure to Appear, No Tag, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

JAKELLSEY HOLLIS, 28, of Morton, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

