Contraband in Prison and Felony Conspiracy Arrests in Leake and Attala

DANIEL T JONES, 27, of Ackerman, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

FERNANDO JONES, 68, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, N/A, N/A.

JASON D LEACH, 38, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

TREVONE L LEVY, 22, of Greenville, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Marijuana, $2,500, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $2,500.

CALVIN M MORRIS, 39, of Walnut Grove, Felony Bench Warrant, Bond Surrender, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No License, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $0, N/A.

ALTAMESE SMITH, 23, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $1,000.

CALEB J STEWART, 25, of Greenville, Contraband in Prison, False ID, LCSO. Bond $30,000, $2,500.

REGINALD J STEWART, 25, of Greenville, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $1,500.

LIKRARIUS K WARD, 20, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

JUSTIN C WASH, 34, of Carthage, Obstruction – Hindering Prosecution – 2nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a LEO, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Warrant, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $15,000.