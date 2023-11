Counterfeiting, Uttering Forgery, and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

DUSTIN KARL ISAAC, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

MELINDA JACKSON, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

MORGAN DALE JEFFERSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MARK JONES, 55, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

HOWARD DEWAYNE LEWIS, 63, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $0.

SEQUOYAH LEWIS, 28, of Choctaw, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

GARRISON PAYTON, 18, of Pearl, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Counterfeiting, Uttering Forgery, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $35,000, $35,000.

STEVEN KENT PERCY, 63, of Starkville, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.