Current Auburn RB, and Neshoba County native, donates to former school and football program

One of the best running backs in college football visited Philadelphia recently to donate to his former school.

Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter made donations to both Neshoba Central Elementary and to the Rockets football program.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support I received from my community growing up and for the support they continue to give me,” said Hunter. “It’s important to me to help provide for the kids in my hometown. I hope this donation can make a real difference in their lives.”

“Jarquez Hunter’s donation is a testament to his character and generosity,” said Principal Tiffany Plott of Neshoba Central Elementary. “We are thrilled to have his support and are deeply appreciative of his commitment to our school community. His contribution will help us continue to provide for our students and ensure they have the resources they need to succeed.”

Hunter is approaching his senior season playing for the Auburn Tigers. In his career, he has rushed for 2,172 and yards

17 touchdowns.

Earlier this month he was voted 1st Team All-SEC running back at SEC Media Days. Additionally, Hunter was was one of 80 players Monday named to the watch list for the 88th annual Maxwell Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Hunter and the Tigers will being the 2024 season Saturday, Aug. 30 vs Alabama A&M.