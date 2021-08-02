Customer Appreciation Event Starts Today at The Library

A customer appreciation event starts today throughout the Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS). The event will be offering half-price fax, copy, and computer printout document services during their Customer Appreciation Event, which will last from August 2 – August 31.

“We have seen tremendous support of our library system throughout the year from all of our customers. From May to July, we saw a total of over 485 children, teens, and adults register to participate in our annual Summer Reading Program doubling our 2020 participation rate. We wanted to extend a token of appreciation to our customers during this August event,” said Brandon Cain, MMRLS Marketing & Access Coordinator

Residents of Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston counties can visit any MMRLS branch location during this event and take advantage of this limited-time offer for their document needs. Additional perks may be available at individual branches.