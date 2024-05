Disorderly Conduct and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

SHARE NOW

DEANTAE BARTEE, 31, of Lauderdale, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

KALAH MARIE CLEMONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH ANTHONY FUQUAY, 48, of Jackson, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

WAYNE L HOLSTINE, 53, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SEBASTIAN J LEWIS, 52, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JOSEPH MARTIN, 37, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

NORMAN DWIGHT MCKINNEY, 28, of Union, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CANDI ANN SEVIER, 51, of Jackson, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUSTIN WILLIS, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.