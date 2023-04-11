Disturbances and Crashes for Neshoba on Monday

Philadelphia Police and EMS were called to a crash on Hwy 16 near Mcdonald’s at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023. Only minor injuries were reported.

At 3:54 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance involving a large group of people on Cora St. The group dispersed before officers arrived.

Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lewis Ave at approximately 5:24 p.m. The caller stated that the aggressor hit them with a shovel and broke a window before running from the scene.

Neshoba County Deputies were called to a home on County Rd. 1357 for a domestic disturbance involving a parent and child at 9:36 p.m.

At 9:50 p.m., Neshoba County Deputies and EMS were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on County Rd. 325. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.