Do You Recognize This Person? Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help!

A car was broken into in Philadelphia and police are asking for your help. The Philadelphia Police Department said that “on Saturday, March 13, around the time of 9:53 pm, a vehicle parked on Center Avenue was broken into. Upon investigation, we have video footage of the male suspect going into the driver’s side and taking two purses (which we have recovered). If anyone has any information or can help us identify this male suspect, please call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131 or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477. Please share! Thank you for any help!”