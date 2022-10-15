HomeLocalDomestic Violence and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

DARRICK L STRIBLING, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 21, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHAUNRY MICHAL THOMAS, 31, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

KYLE TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RICHARD MIRREO WATSON, 44, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800, $800.

 

JAMES KIRK WEEMS, 49, of Newton, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,042.

 

PHILLIP KEITH WHATLEY, 59, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JESSE WILLIAMSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,285.

 

JALISSA WILLIAMS, 24, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MELVIN TYRONE WINGARD, 48, of Sallis, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

