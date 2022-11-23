HomeAttalaDomestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

 

JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP.  Bond N/A, $5,000.

 

GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $100.

 

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

FRANK J SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

ELIJAH R SETTLES, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

WILLIAM THORNTON, 50, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MBN.  Bond $15,000.

 

LISANDRO VASQUEZ, 28, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Injury, CPD.  Bond $418, $418, $228, $328.

 

ANDREW G WINSTEAD, 27, of Philadelphia,  Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Attala and Leake

Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake