Domestic Violence and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

JAMAAL J JEFFERSON, 40, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

LANESHIA S KIMBLE, 27, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500.

CRAIG KINCAID, 48, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

JIMMY KNIGHT, 35, of Senatobia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $10,000, $674.25, $478, $218.

MIAH S MADISON, 32, of Lena, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO X 2, Profanity in a Public Place, LCSO. Bond $500, $500 X 2, $500.

CRAIG T MARTIN, 45, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MBN. Bond $1,000.

LAMARKUS C MARTIN, 31, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

DEJUAN M MEREDITH, 21, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court X 2, KPD. Bond $0 X 2.

MAQUAN MEREDITH, 18, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JAKE D MORGAN, 47, of Union, Hold for Drug Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LETHONIA D RICHARDSON, 41, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $1,000, N/A.