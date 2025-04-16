Big Deals!
HomeAttalaDomestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake

DANIELLE A AIKENS, 32, of Choctaw, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://www.mydealsstore.com/menus

 

DONNELL BURKS, 49, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

https://faircityfaces.com/services-offered/

 

FAMEKA DARBY, 45, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567567912796

 

BRANDON M FLEMING, 32, of Canton, Public Drunk, Child Abuse – Deprivation of Necessaries with Substantial Harm, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $ $5,000.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

 

CHARQULLA J HILL, 31, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $674.25.

https://www.griffismotors.net/

 

DAVID W KINCAID, 61, of Carthage, Improper Equipment, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/ejrframes

 

TYLER MORRIS, 28, of Brandon, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, Bond Surrender – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $3,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

AARON L PARKER, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 2nd, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

https://www.firstneshoba.com/

 

FRANK J SCOTT, 45, of Carthage, Bond Surrender – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $889.25, $0, $5,000.

https://magnoliamamasboutique.com/

 

LC SMITH, 43, of Greenwood, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

https://www.mydealsstore.com/menus
1 comment
  1. David
    David
    April 16, 2025 at 4:52 pm

    Good job! Carthage police and leake county sheriff deputies!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Trespassing, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Burglary and Felony DUI in Attala and Leake

Statutory R*pe, Burglary, and Aggravated Domestic Assault in Leake and Attala

Leake County authorities searching for missing person

Shoplifting, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony Drug Possession in Leake and Attala

Grand Larceny, DUIs, and Resisting Arrests in Attala and Leake

https://faircityfaces.com/services-offered/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567567912796