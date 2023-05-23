HomeLocalDomestic Violence, DUIs, and Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

KRYSTAL ANNE BUTLER, 27, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DEMARZIO S CAMPBELL, 28, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DANIEL TODD DENNINGTON, 41, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TYLER KIWON FOREST, 20, of West Point, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SUMMER BLAKE FULTON, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Test Refusal, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $1,500, $0.

 

JAMES K GILBERT, 53, of Little Rock, MS, DUI – 1st, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

CHANTEL MONTREAL HAYNES, 39, of Louisville, Indictment X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

MAGALI HERNANDEZ, 37, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $5,000.

