Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

KRYSTAL ANNE BUTLER, 27, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

DEMARZIO S CAMPBELL, 28, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DANIEL TODD DENNINGTON, 41, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYLER KIWON FOREST, 20, of West Point, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SUMMER BLAKE FULTON, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Test Refusal, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $1,500, $0.

JAMES K GILBERT, 53, of Little Rock, MS, DUI – 1st, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

CHANTEL MONTREAL HAYNES, 39, of Louisville, Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

MAGALI HERNANDEZ, 37, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $5,000.