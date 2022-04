Domestic Violence, Impersonating an Official in Attala and Leake Arrests

JUSTIN L BARRETT, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 2, CPD. Bond $0 X 2.

ESTELLA F BODIE, 33, of Kosciusko, Impersonating State / County / Municipal Officer or Employee, KPD. Bond $1,000.

JUSTIN BURRAGE, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $250, $500, $500, $250.

JAMES W BYRD, 55, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

LONNIE B CAMPBELL, 48, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

MICHAEL D CHAMBLEE, 39, of Carthage, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

KALEB DAVIDSON, 18, of Carthage, Receiving Stolen Property, CPD. Bond $1,139.25.

NOLAN G GENTRY, 61, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER L GONZALES, 53, of Southaven, Felony Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

MARTINA R GONZALEZ, 31, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $5,000.