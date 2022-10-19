HomeAttalaDomestic Violence, Larceny, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Domestic Violence, Larceny, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

by

DEANDRA M LEFLORE, 21, of Kosciusko, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Possession of Marijuana, Switched Tag, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $1,000, $50,000.

 

KELVIN D LEFLORE, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Open Container, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $218, $389.25, $0.

 

MATTHEW LODGE, 31, of McCalla, AL, Hold for Another State, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DYLAN M NICHOLSON, 26, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

COREY PERTEET, 36, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, KPD.  Bond $1,700, $300.

 

NICOE A ROBY, 31, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

WALTER SOLOMON, 54, of Lena, Petit Larceny, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JOHN B THOMPSON, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

TYRESE M TIMS, 19, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JAMES L WINTERS, 33, of Batesville, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold for Other County, Hold for Other Agency – Federal Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

Felony Child Abuse and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession with Intent to Sell in Leake and Attala

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests