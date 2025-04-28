Big Deals!
Domestic Violence, Shoplifting, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

by
Domestic Violence, Shoplifting, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

DONTEA BASS, 34, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, Hold – Detainer for PPD, PPD.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

DANNY BROWN, 52, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

JERRY CLEMONS, 60, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $600.

LINDA GRIFFIN, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

LAMARCUS D HOYE, 21, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500.

JANE D LINDSEY, 60, of Carthage, Felony Permission of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

SHERRIL J ORGERON JR, 63, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

BILLY TINGLE, 68, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

