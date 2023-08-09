HomeLocalDope, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

Dope, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

by

WILLIE R HOUSTON, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd.  Bond $2,500.

 

RANDALL JOE JAMES, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency.  Bond $0.

 

LESLIE LAUREN JOHNSON, 36, of Louisville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

SAMMIE LOMAX JR, 31, of Macon, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DEIMAN JAKELLIS PERKINS, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

 

WILBER DARREL RODGERS, 61, of Philadelphia, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

KENALYN ANNETTE SIMPSON, 33, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $,1500.

 

DARRIUS MONTRAIL SMILEY, 29, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JA’KENZALD STEELE, 21, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MITCHELL TREVON STRIBLING, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRANDEN SWEENEY, 29, of Ethel, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TAYSHAUN THOMAS, 20, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRANDON TILLMAN, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000.

 

EDWARD JAMES TUCKER, 36, of New Orleans, LA, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JAMES ARNOLD WATKINS, 40, of Morton, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PAUL WHEELER, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHAWN K WILLIAMS, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $800, $600.

 

BEYONKIA WILLIS, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Serial Burglary in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Violence and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake Arrests

Burglary, Assault, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Underage Drinking Arrests in Neshoba

New Drop Off and Pick Up Policies for Neshoba Central (Audio)