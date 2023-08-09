Dope, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

WILLIE R HOUSTON, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd. Bond $2,500.

RANDALL JOE JAMES, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency. Bond $0.

LESLIE LAUREN JOHNSON, 36, of Louisville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

SAMMIE LOMAX JR, 31, of Macon, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DEIMAN JAKELLIS PERKINS, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

WILBER DARREL RODGERS, 61, of Philadelphia, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

KENALYN ANNETTE SIMPSON, 33, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $,1500.

DARRIUS MONTRAIL SMILEY, 29, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JA’KENZALD STEELE, 21, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

MITCHELL TREVON STRIBLING, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRANDEN SWEENEY, 29, of Ethel, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, NCSO. Bond $0.

TAYSHAUN THOMAS, 20, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRANDON TILLMAN, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

EDWARD JAMES TUCKER, 36, of New Orleans, LA, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

JAMES ARNOLD WATKINS, 40, of Morton, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

PAUL WHEELER, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAWN K WILLIAMS, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond $800, $600.

BEYONKIA WILLIS, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.