Drug and Disorderly Conduct Charges in Neshoba Arrests

SHARMYN LAREA BUFKIN, 37, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

HOLLY COOPER, 47, of Lena, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA, 47, of Union, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BOBBY J GROVES, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $800, $1,000.

XAVIER KENYON HUDSON, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800.

SHACOBY SHAMON LUCAS, 32, of DeKalb, Contempt of Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $400.

SKYLAR LATRICE PEEBLES, 33, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

TYLER SMITH, 28, of Union, Hold for MDOC, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROBERT WATKINS, 36, of Morton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

KRISTOPHER BLAKE WILLIAMSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond $0.