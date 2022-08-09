HomeLocalDrug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0, $0.

 

AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CALVIN HUNTER, 45, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $7,500 X 2, $1,000, $1,000, $800.

 

MORGAN SANTANA HUNTER, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MELISSA IRWIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0 X 2.

 

BOBBY JOSEPH JOHNSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NADA JOHNSON, 34, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $800.

