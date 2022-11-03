Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalDrug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba

APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RAFAEL GIBSON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, DUI – 2nd, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $60, $800, $800.

 

VICTOR HUNT, 44, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO.  Bond $0, $10,000, $300, $300, $800, $800.

 

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $800.

 

OTIS LEROY MCGEE, 35, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $0.

 

CEDRIC D MCGRAW, 47, of Preston, Possession of Marijuana, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $1,00, $600, $0, $0.

 

OTAVIAN PATRICK, 37, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

WAYNE A PHILLIPS, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $600, $800.

 

RICHARD RASH, 44, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SERGIO SILVAS, 59, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800, $80.

 

BAILEY LAUREN VANCE, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

