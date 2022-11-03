Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba

APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

RAFAEL GIBSON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, DUI – 2nd, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $60, $800, $800.

VICTOR HUNT, 44, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000, $300, $300, $800, $800.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800.

OTIS LEROY MCGEE, 35, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

CEDRIC D MCGRAW, 47, of Preston, Possession of Marijuana, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $1,00, $600, $0, $0.

OTAVIAN PATRICK, 37, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

WAYNE A PHILLIPS, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $600, $800.

RICHARD RASH, 44, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SERGIO SILVAS, 59, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800, $80.

BAILEY LAUREN VANCE, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court. Bond $0.