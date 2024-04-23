HomeAttalaDrug Trafficking and Burglaries in Attala and Leake Arrests

Drug Trafficking and Burglaries in Attala and Leake Arrests

by
SHARE NOW

SERGIO AGUSTIN-FELIX, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Driving on Wrong Side, Reckless Driving, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, N/A.

 

CHANCE W BRASWELL, 39, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

CHRISTIE J COLLIER, 49, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CARLOS L EVANS, 48, of Durant, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

KILIES K HUFFMAN, 46, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 34, of Carthage, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $218, $418, $418, $639.25, $239.25.

 

MARQUISE Q MORGAN, 26, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 34, of Kosciusko, Sentenced, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RODRIQUEZ C THURMAN, 31, of Carthage, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, CPD.  Bond $220, $218, $220, N/A, N/A, N/A, $478.

 

KASEY W WILSON, 35, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Give Signal, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Update: Leake County deputies recover stolen truck

Burglary, Disorderlies, and Drugs Near a School in Leake and Attala Arrests

Drugs, Disorderly, DUI, and Dog Theft in Attala and Leake Arrests

Petit Larcenies, Assaults, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests