Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

ANNA MARIE DAVIS, 45, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Services, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

BILLY M FEDRICK, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

MITCHELL D GILMER II, 37, of Brandon, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENDRA SHUNTAE HENDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $25,000, $15,000 X 2.

MANUAL KING, 51, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

ZOE KIRKLAND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SCOTTIE RAY LEWIS, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, False ID, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $0.

SEBASTIAN J LEWIS, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

JAMES LOUIS MANNING, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600.

PATRICK L MORRIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $25,000, $15,000, $15,000 X 2, $7,500.