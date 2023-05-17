HomeLocalDrug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

ANNA MARIE DAVIS, 45, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Services, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

BILLY M FEDRICK, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

MITCHELL D GILMER II, 37, of Brandon, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENDRA SHUNTAE HENDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $25,000, $15,000 X 2.

 

MANUAL KING, 51, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

ZOE KIRKLAND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SCOTTIE RAY LEWIS, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, False ID, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $0.

 

SEBASTIAN J LEWIS, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

JAMES LOUIS MANNING, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600.

 

PATRICK L MORRIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0, $25,000, $15,000, $15,000 X 2, $7,500.

